Treasury expecting Australia’s unemployment rate to hit 26-year high 9.25 per cent by December 2020

Australia’s economy is expected to get worse before it gets better with Treasury expecting unemployment to surge to levels unseen since 1994.

The renewed lockdowns in Melbourne are already expected to wipe $3.3billion from the national economy within the next two months, and see four year’s worth of gross domestic product wiped out in just three months.

Treasury is now expecting Australia’s jobless rate to surge to 9.25 by the end of December – a level unseen since September 1994.

Australia’s jobless rate soared to a 22-year high of 7.4 per cent in June as a record one million people were officially unemployed as plenty more gave up looking for work.

Australia’s economy is expected to contract by seven per cent in the June quarter alone – wiping out the equivalent of four years worth of economic activity as part of the steepest downturn since the 1930s Great Depression.