Treasure stash worth over $1 million found in Rocky Mountains after decade-long search

Fenn revealed to the Santa Fe New Mexican on Sunday that the man, who wished to remain anonymous, had discovered the chest a couple of days ago. The unnamed hunter sent Fenn a photo of the chest to confirm his discovery.

Fenn originally designed the treasure hunt as a way of abandoning a legacy: in 1989, he was diagnosed with a terminal type of cancer, but he were able to recover. He claimed he hoped to tempt visitors to venture in to the wild and provide them an old-fashioned adventure for riches.

He listed the contents on the site, claiming that the chest contained pre-Columbian animal figures, gold nuggets and coins, Chinese jade faces, emerald rings as well as other exotic items.

He hid the treasure in 2010 and shared clues to treasure’s whereabouts on his internet site and in a poem he published in his autobiography, “The Thrill of the Chase.” Fenn told the New Mexican an estimated 350,000 people tried to obtain the treasure, some quitting their jobs outright to search for it – and a select few died in the search.

Now, the website has shown an orange banner reading, “Fenn’s Treasure was found in 2020 – the chase is over.”

“It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago,” Fenn, now 89, said in a statement on his website. “I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot.”

Fenn’s website suggested a number of possible next steps for the hunter who discovered the treasure, including how to sell the treasure or even telling re-hide the treasure.

His only request: “Whatever you choose – keep the thrill of the chase alive and continue the legend.”