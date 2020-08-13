Treacherous stab in back of Palestinians – Middle East Monitor

Speaking as one, Palestinian groups Thursday knocked the brand-new contract in between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalise relations, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hamas condemned the contract, stating it not does anything to serve the Palestinian cause and neglects the rights of the Palestinian individuals.

The UAE peace handle Israel is a “treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian people,” Hamas stated in a declaration.

Meanwhile, the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC) worried that the offer reveals a large conspiracy versus the Palestinian individuals.

The Islamic Jihad Movement likewise decried the brand-new offer, comparing it to a “surrender.”

Israel and the UAE have actually consented to stabilize relations, United States President Donald Trump stated Thursday, in a relocation forestalling Israel’s questionable strategies to annex big swathes of the inhabited West Bank.

A joint declaration from the United States, UAE, and Israel stated the “breakthrough” will promote “peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” describing Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and Netanyahu.

Under the offer, Israel will “suspend” prepares to annex parts of the inhabited West Bank “and focus its efforts now on broadening ties …