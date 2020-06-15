Trayvon Martin’s Mother Denounces ‘Defund The Police’

The mother of Trayvon Martin is speaking out this week to slam the “defund the police” movement, saying that she doesn’t support reducing funding to law enforcement and reallocating this money to social service and youth programs.

“I think we need more police,” said Sybrina Fulton, according to the Daily Caller. “We need police with better standards, and police with better ethics and better work habits.”

This comes days after Fulton announced that she is running for Miami-Dade County Commissioner District 1 where she’s going to face Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

Fulton’s 17-year-old son Trayvon was fatally shot in 2012 by George Zimmerman, a community watch volunteer who managed to plead self defense even though the teenager was not armed. Zimmerman finished up being acquitted on murder and manslaughter charges, much to the dismay of numerous who felt he deserved to be convicted of murder. This case specifically has been credited with helping to start the Black Lives Matter movement which has gained so much traction today.

After what happened to her son, Fulton has kept a particularly close eye on the riots which have popped up in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died last month in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Despite her own past situation with her son’s death, Fulton told The Guardian that she can’t stand behind any movement to “defund the police.”

“I want residents to feel safe,” she said. “I want to bridge the gap between the law enforcement and the community.” Fulton had been endorsed as a candidate by such high-profile politicians as Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Washington Examiner reported. Calls to “defund the police” have spread like wildfire since Floyd’s death, though many have pointed out that our society desperately needs cops to maintain law and order. We’re glad to note that Fulton just isn’t hopping on the “defund the police” bandwagon, and we hope more folks will start seeing things the way in which she does.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 13, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Whitmer launches vile attack on cops: says ‘I don’t disagree’ MI police would kill capitol protesters if they were black

Baltimore school calls police on daughter or son after seeing BB gun in house all through virtual class: says that he effectively brought a gun to school

Robert De Niro says he could be ‘certainly looking forward to’ President Trump being in prison