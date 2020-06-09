Trayvon Martin’s mom is officially qualified to run for Miami-Dade office

The mother of Trayvon Martin, the black teen who was tragically gunned down and whose death sparked national outrage, has officially qualified her intent to run for local Florida office.

Sybrina Fulton announced on Twitter Monday that she was officially running for the Miami Dade County Commissioner District 1.

‘I’m officially qualified to run for Miami Dade County Commissioner District 1,’ she said in the tweet.

Sybrina Fulton announced on Twitter Monday that she was officially running for the Miami Dade County Commissioner District 1

‘At first I did not want to be the voice for Trayvon after that he died,’ Fulton said in the 2019 clip. ‘But I decided, I’ve no choice. Now I’m called to act and called to serve’

Last year on her web site, Fulton shared a video declaring her intent to run for the position.

‘At first I did not want to be the voice for Trayvon after that he died,’ Fulton said in the 2019 clip. ‘But I decided, I’ve no choice. Now I’m called to act and called to serve.’

Trayvon’s death in 2012 sparked national outrage and was the catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement, fueling the ongoing national conversation on systemic racism.

Trayvon’s death sparked national outrage and was the catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement, fueling the ongoing national conversation on systemic racism. His killer, George Zimmerman, was acquitted on the grounds of Florida’s controversial Stand Your Ground law

Martin’s name has been shouted amongst others at protests around the country following the death’s of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police brutality and racism in America.

His killer, George Zimmerman, was acquitted on the grounds of Florida’s controversial Stand Your Ground law.

News of Zimmerman’s acquittal outraged many and light emitting diode to protests across the United States.

Fulton, who worked as a county employee for 24 years, became full-time activist, making appearances on national television

The mother likewise campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election

Fulton, who worked well as a region employee for 24 yrs, became fully committed activist, building appearances upon national tv, campaigning for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential selection and beginning a South Florida-based corporation that seeks to finish ‘senseless firearm violence.’

Her web site lists vehicles, economic possibility and casing affordability like her leading priorities.

But furthermore to taking on gun physical violence, Fulton says she intentions of combatting increasing crime inside the district. She’s also focused on issues relating to emotional illness as well as the elderly.