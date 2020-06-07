Trayvon Martin’s Father Attends BLM Protest Alongside Rick Ross, Others



A BLM protest in Florida this weekend became 10 times more impactful with the clear presence of one man who also lost a son to racial violence … one Tracy Martin, Trayvon‘s dad.

Tracy attended a demonstration Saturday in Miramar, FL where a couple of people — including Rick Ross, had gathered to protest the killing of George Floyd.

Of course, Renzel can be used to commanding a crowd, but as of this event, it absolutely was a little different.

Everyone was laser-focused on Tracy … who reminded the crowd the length of time it’s been since his own son was needlessly and unjustly killed by George Zimmerman. It’s been more than 8 years, and Tracy has it right down to the day.

He also discussed something that applied in Trayvon’s case but still does today — the actual fact black people need a “manuscript” to follow when they want to leave their domiciles and survive police brutality.