Trayford Pellerin: Louisiana officials investigating the police shooting of the 31-year-old Black man

The police discovered Pellerin in the shop’s parking area with a knife, the declaration states. When officers attempted to nab him, Pellerin left and officers followed on foot. The police utilized Tasers as they pursued him, the declaration states, “but they were ineffective.”
The officers shot Pellerin as he attempted to go into a corner store along NW Evangeline Thruway, according toLouisiana State Police Pellerin was required to a medical facility where he was noticable dead.
State police stated no officers were hurt which the examination is “active and ongoing.” No additional details was offered.
Asked for remark, the Lafayette Police Department referred CNN to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the examination following a demand Friday from the Lafayette police.