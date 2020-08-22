Trayford Pellerin: Louisiana officials investigating the police shooting of the 31-year-old Black man

By
Jackson Delong
-

Officers were contacted us to a Lafayette corner store quickly after 8 p.m. Friday to react to a “disturbance involving a person armed with a knife,” according to a statement from the Louisiana State Police.

The police discovered Pellerin in the shop’s parking area with a knife, the declaration states. When officers attempted to nab him, Pellerin left and officers followed on foot. The police utilized Tasers as they pursued him, the declaration states, “but they were ineffective.”

The officers shot Pellerin as he attempted to go into a corner store along NW Evangeline Thruway, according toLouisiana State Police Pellerin was required to a medical facility where he was noticable dead.

State police stated no officers were hurt which the examination is “active and ongoing.” No additional details was offered.

Asked for remark, the Lafayette Police Department referred CNN to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the examination following a demand Friday from the Lafayette police.

Pellerin’s death comes near the end of a summertime that has actually seen extensive demonstrations and outrage over racial oppression and police cruelty following the police killings of Black people like George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville,Kentucky
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump stated in a declaration sent out to CNN that he was amongst the attorneys representing Pellerin’s household. Crump required the officers included to be fired.
“We decline to let this case willpower …

