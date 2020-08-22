Trayford Pellerin: Louisiana officials investigating the police shooting of the 31-year-old Black man

Officers were contacted us to a Lafayette corner store quickly after 8 p.m. Friday to react to a “disturbance involving a person armed with a knife,” according to a statement from the Louisiana State Police

The police discovered Pellerin in the shop’s parking area with a knife, the declaration states. When officers attempted to nab him, Pellerin left and officers followed on foot. The police utilized Tasers as they pursued him, the declaration states, “but they were ineffective.”

The officers shot Pellerin as he attempted to go into a corner store along NW Evangeline Thruway, according toLouisiana State Police Pellerin was required to a medical facility where he was noticable dead.

State police stated no officers were hurt which the examination is “active and ongoing.” No additional details was offered.