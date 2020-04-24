Travis Scott’s first Fortnite concert was surreal and spectacular

Fortnite events reach new heights as the organizers get more and more ambitious.

Once there was the rocket launch, then there came the mech vs. kaiju battle. And who can forget the time when a black hole wiped out an entire island. The Marshmello show last year was quite spectacular as well. Now we hear that Epic is setting the stage for another concert.

If you are a Fortnite player, you will witness this amazing stage at Sweaty Sands beach. It will be on the water and it will have multiple golds. Around the stage will be an inflatable Travis Scott’s head.

There is a possibility that the entire area will turn into a bloodbath with players killing each other like it happened last year. Hopefully, there will be respawns.

