Travis Scott Was Reportedly PISSED When His Old Romance With Rihanna Got Exposed!

Talk a couple of blast from the previous!

This would possibly come as a shock to a few of our newer readers, however for the OGs, keep in mind again in 2015 when Rihanna and Travis Scott had been rumored to be an merchandise? That’s proper, years earlier than the Astroworld rapper would go on to couple up with child momma Kylie Jenner and turn out to be one of the crucial talked-about energy {couples} of this era?

Travis (unsuccessfully) tried his greatest to include the chatter again then and sadly for everybody concerned, the subject of his romance with the Diamonds songstress lately bought placed on blast for us all to debate!

During an episode of the Throwing Fits podcast, cohosts Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris bought right into a dialog with journalist Jonah Weiner about celebrities who hated one thing they wrote about them. That’s when Schlossman divulged the Houston-native rapper wasn’t completely happy that he “exposed” how Scott and Rihanna had been seeing one another on the low again within the day! He stated:

“I broke the news about him and Rihanna, which they told me not to do.”

Scholssman went on to elucidate how Complex editor Joe LaPuma suggested him in opposition to breaking the information when he wrote for the outlet from 2015-2016. LaPuma reportedly lamented on how that call later harm the outlet’s relationship with Travis and “for the next couple of years, he would complain about that.”

We know some celebrities favor slightly discretion, nevertheless it’s shocking the artist wished to maintain his relationship with one of the crucial stunning and prolific entertainers a grimy little secret. It’s freaking RIHANNA we’re speaking about right here!! The journalist beforehand sat down with the Butterfly Effect rapper for Complex‘s winter challenge that yr and whereas he known as Rih “inspiring” and “creative,” he additionally requested the article not dwell on the difficulty.

But Scholssman bought slightly shady whereas retelling that previous story, as he quipped:

“It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna.’ It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please.” [It’s] clearly embarrassing as f**ok.”

Ouch!! Okay, now we perceive why he wasn’t so eager on going public…

It didn’t look like the Bajan songstress was too ashamed of her boo on the time! Sources near the pair beforehand advised Us Weekly they had been “very serious” and all about that PDA-life once they used to frequent events throughout 2015 New York Fashion Week collectively:

“They were dancing extremely close. They are totally together. They weren’t hiding at all.”

Crazzzzy to assume how various things could be at this time if that they had labored out!

But as everyone knows, that fling didn’t final! Just two years later, Travis began relationship Kylie and the remaining, as they are saying, is historical past. The couple introduced they had been taking a break in October 2019 however have since reconciled and proceed to co-parent their two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

BTW, so far as we all know, Rihanna remains to be single after ending her relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. So go forward and shoot your shot, fellas!

