Travis Scott Sued for Stealing Melody to ‘Highest in the Room’

Travis Scott‘s “Highest in the Room” has a catchy guitar melody that seems all through — however one producer claims Travis and his staff lifted it.

The man’s title is Benjamin Lasnier, who says he is a Danish music producer who’s made beats for numerous individuals, particularly rappers like Trippe Redd, Desiigner, Don Toliver and if he is proper … you may add Travis Scott to his resume.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Lasnier says he wrote and recorded the guitar chorus featured in Trav’s hit track, ‘Highest,’ again in early 2019 … which he then began purchasing round to totally different producers, engineers and even artists themselves.

He says he additionally posted this guitar recording on his IG tales three totally different instances — though it is unclear if he nonetheless has them up or not for reference. Either method, Lasnier says he put it on the market to greater than 700okay followers.

Welp, round springtime … Lasnier claims he received in contact with a man who works with Travis named Jamie Lepr — who goes by Jimmy Cash on IG, and apparently solicits beats. Lasnier says he despatched Lepr a beat pack, which included the guitar melody in query — and with no formal deal struck between them … Lasnier claims he ultimately heard a barely tweaked model of his melody on Trav’s new track in late 2019. He says a strikingly related arpeggio seems round 24 instances, which he says makes it the meat of the track.

Of course, Lasnier says he by no means explicitly approved Lepr to use the music — and now needs his reduce of the loot for what the track has gone on to make — which is rather a lot, BTW. He claims “Highest in the Room” has generated north of $20 million for everybody concerned in making it — it is even had loopy success on the charts … reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

If , it is considered one of Travis Scott’s hottest songs to date, with out query. Now, Lasnier’s asking a choose to give him an accounting of the income, damages, and a operating royalty share too.