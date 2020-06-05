Travis Scott ‘Is Still Hopeful There’s A Chance’ He Can Get Back Together With Ex Kylie Jenner

Where there’s a will, there’s a approach… or one thing…

Travis Scott nonetheless believes he’s within the operating to sooner or later get again with Kylie Jenner, based on a supply who dished new particulars in regards to the former couple as soon as once more this week. Stop us if you happen to’ve heard this one earlier than about Stormi Webster‘s co-parents… because you’re not incorrect!!!

Insiders who spoke to Us Weekly about this unending “will they or won’t they” curler coaster share the Sicko Mode rapper is optimistic that the 22-year-old make-up mogul and actuality TV maven will quickly come again into the fold (beneath):

“They aren’t back together [at this time], but he is still hopeful that there’s a chance that they’ll reconcile. They stay in touch and hang out.”

Well isn’t that candy?!

As we’ve been reporting, these two have completed loads of hanging out amid the continuing coronavirus quarantine, so it’s not like spending time collectively is that a lot of a notable factor. And but regardless of all of the mutual time spent alongside their beloved daughter, it doesn’t seem as if a lot romantic curiosity has been re-sparked — or else they’d have gotten again collectively by now, ya know?!

Although Ky presumably hinted one thing is perhaps happening when she rocked one of many necklaces Trav gifted her throughout their relationship:

But consider us, we have been proper there with y’all at numerous instances considering this was a foregone conclusion that these two could be an merchandise once more, and but… nothing. Are we being punk’d??

Of course, there have been persistent Drake rumors swirling across the maybe-not-a-billionaire businesswoman during the last 12 months or so, too. The Canadian rapper’s potential presence has made the 28-year-old Scott really feel significantly uneasy in his place within the Kylie realm, to say the least.

But how does the saying go, in any case? A little competitors by no means damage anyone, proper?! And so, the battle for the way forward for the KarJenner empire wages on… LOLz!!! JK!

Seriously although, Perezcious readers, what do U make of those persistent reconciliation rumors regardless of no precise relationship affirmation? Is Kylie stringing Travis together with the potential of a relationship, whether or not or not it’ll ever truly occur??

Or is the Astroworld rapper attempting to make one thing out of nothing, and main himself on with these excessive hopes?! Heck, is there one thing else happening totally??

So unusual!! Sound OFF together with your tackle these limitless reconciliation rumors and what you make of Travis and Kylie’s future collectively (or aside!) down within the feedback (beneath)!!!