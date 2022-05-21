Travis Scott, a hip-hop singer and entrepreneur, is once again assisting kids in completing their college degrees. Travis Scott continues to give back through his charities. His Cactus Jack Foundation announced on Tuesday that it has donated $1 million to 100 HBCU young students who finish in 2022.

The pupils were winners of the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which was named after Scott’s grandpa, a prominent HBCU professor, according to a press statement given to The Root. Scott is now in his second year of assisting these kids, with beneficiaries hailing from 38 HBCUs, including Alabama A&M University, Central State University, and others.

Travis Scott’s Foundation Will Help Graduating Seniors Of 2022

The WWSF, named after Scott’s grandfather for his devotion to Black academic accomplishment, has awarded 100 $10K scholarships to seniors at HBCUs for the second year in a row.

The WWSF helps students and their families pay for their final tuition payments. The money will be used to help as many students as possible graduate and obtain their college diplomas.

Students interested in applying for the award must be graduating seniors with a 3.5 or better grade point average. They could be having financial difficulties in their last semester of college. Following claims that Scott had recently scheduled his first headlining show since last year’s Astroworld catastrophe, which killed ten people and wounded hundreds more, Scott appeared at the Billboard Music Awards the past weekend. The Texas rapper will perform at the forthcoming Primavera Sound event in So Paulo, Brazil. The festival is set for Nov. 6, one day after the first anniversary of the Astroworld catastrophe, according to Rolling Stone.