Travis Kelce’s first purchase after new contract extension is for the kids

Fresh off signing his profitable new contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, All-Pro tight end is making his first huge purchase to return to the kids.

Travis Kelce signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs that’ll connect him to the company for the next 6 years onThursday He currently has a part of that cash returning to the kids in the neighborhood who represent our future.

While Kelce might have utilized the cash to purchase a new cars and truck, another new home or some ostentatious new clothing to emphasize his closet, however the All-Pro tight end is putting the cash to excellent usage and for instructional functions.

Travis Kelce is returning to the neighborhood, moneying a working area for teenagers to pursue STEM professions and acquire real-world experience

Kelce composed on the 87 & Running foundation’s website why he’s financing the Ignition Lab.

“I am purchasing the building that will be the future home of the ‘Ignition Lab: Powered by 87 & Running’ – a co-working space where these teens will have the support, resources, and opportunity to explore careers in STEM, launch their own entrepreneurial ventures and gain real-world experience,”

