Travis Kelce’s contract comes up just short of George Kittle’s

Travis Kelce has the Super Bowl ring, however George Kittle will make more cash as the 2 tight ends indication edmassive agreements

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49 ers’ George Kittle can’t appear to prevent each other.

A glance at the NFL rankings over the last 2 years will reveal the 2 of them side-by-side in every substantial classification amongst tight ends. Since 2018, they’re very first and 2nd in lawns (Kelce with 2,565, Kittle with 2,430), almost 400 more than their nearby rival, Zach Ertz of theEagles Both lag just Ertz in targets and captures over that period. Last season, Kittle led all tight ends in portion of group targets at 28.2 percent; Kelce was 2nd at 24.4 percent.

And, of course, they were on the field together in Miami last February as Kelce’s Chiefs beat Kittle’s 49 ers in the Super Bowl, 31-20 On Thursday, just hours apart, they signed up with each other in another classification: cash. The 49 ers signed Kittle to a five-year, $75 million contract, the biggest in NFL history by a tight end. Then, the Chiefs offered a four-year, $5725 million offer to Kelce.

George Kittle and Travis Kelce just can’t prevent the contrasts

The offers make Kittle and Kelce the 2 highest-paid tight ends in football. They’ll make $4 million more than the Chargers’ …