Travis Kelce listed on Chiefs injury report prior to season opener

Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ is a legitimate MVP candidate
With the regular season opener days away, Travis Kelce was limited at Kansas City Chiefs practice on Monday.
The Kansas City Chiefs are days away from kicking off their Super Bowl defense tour at Arrowhead Stadium against the Houston Texans. This offseason, the team signed three of their key players to long-term contract extensions, ensuring they had the opportunity to become the NFL‘s next dynasty. But one of those players is dealing with an injury before Thursday night’s game.
Star tight end Travis Kelce was limited in practice on Monday with a knee injury and ended up on Kansas City’s injury report.
Tuesday’s practice will be an indicator if Kelce will play in season opener
Kelce didn’t participate in team drills, but was on hand for…