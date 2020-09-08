Travis Kelce listed on Chiefs injury report prior to season opener

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 20: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the AFC Championship Game game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs on January 20, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the regular season opener days away, Travis Kelce was limited at Kansas City Chiefs practice on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are days away from kicking off their Super Bowl defense tour at Arrowhead Stadium against the Houston Texans. This offseason, the team signed three of their key players to long-term contract extensions, ensuring they had the opportunity to become the NFL‘s next dynasty. But one of those players is dealing with an injury before Thursday night’s game.

Star tight end Travis Kelce was limited in practice on Monday with a knee injury and ended up on Kansas City’s injury report.

Tuesday’s practice will be an indicator if Kelce will play in season opener

Kelce didn’t participate in team drills, but was on hand for…