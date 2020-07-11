Travis AFB airman’s 2019 death deserves further investigation, Calif. congressman says

But Jefferson-Henkel’s family members say they believe there’s more to the story.

“A black eye, a broken neck, bruises on the outside of her knuckle – that tells me that she was fighting,” Kim Jefferson, the airman’s mother, told the station.

U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., said that he agrees that the family’s concerns ought to be addressed. He wrote to the acting inspector general in charge of the case to find further investigation – and believes the household will be contacted.

“And they will undoubtedly contact the family and say, ‘What are your concerns? Why does this not square with your understanding of your daughter?” Garamendi told FOX 40.

Lt. Mark Donaldson of the Vacaville Police department notes that police responded to the airman’s home after getting a call from her – and after she had also called a suicide-prevention hotline.

In addition, a few of the injuries Jefferson-Henkel’s mother claims may have happened in challenging were not present on your body during an autopsy, Donaldson told the station.

The mother, meanwhile, says she just desires to receive acceptable answers to her questions.

“My allegiance is to my daughter Kayli. I want answers,” she said. “I don’t want to be that parent that 10 years from now’s fighting still [for] my daughter’s rights.”