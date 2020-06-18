Travellers can pre-book an airport security slot to help with social distancing

Brad Miller, MAG’s chief operating officer, said the pandemic will “reshape the airport experience”. He added: “This new measure will allow us to manage our security process better in these challenging times, providing a much better and more comfortable experience for passengers.

“It is the latest in a series of measures introduced by MAG to make travel safer during the pandemic, which includes asking passengers and colleagues to wear face coverings and piloting temperature screening technologies.”

Customers will not be obliged to book a slot and can turn up as normal.

The Telegraph has asked Heathrow and Gatwick airports whether an identical policy is planned.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office remains advising against all but essential travel, and new arrivals in the united kingdom must quarantine for 14 days.

But the Government has said an “air bridge” might be announced by the end of the month which would allow people to go on holiday without the need for a quarantine.