Travelers left nearly a million dollars at airport checkpoints last year

Travelers left behind nearly a million dollars at U.S. airport security checkpoints last year, consisting of about $19,000 in foreign currency, a paper reported Friday.

A Transportation Security Administration report stated travelers lost $926,000 at 75 airports in the year that ended in September, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. Federal regulators state much of the lost cash originated from individuals clearing their pockets for security scans.

The paper states the biggest amounts were lost at airports in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas andDallas At the paper’s home town Pittsburgh International Airport, travelers parted with $5,000.

The Transportation Security Administration recommends putting money into carry-on bags, and advises travelers who have actually lost cash that they can call the TSA’s lost-and-found workplace at the airport.

