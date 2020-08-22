Travelers from France to UK must self-certify no coronavirus symptoms By Reuters





(Reuters) – Travelers (NYSE:-RRB- from France to the United Kingdom will be needed to self-certify that they are not suffering coronavirus symptoms or have actually touched with a validated case within 2 week preceding travel, the British federal government stated onFriday

The United Kingdom has actually stated https:// travelers returning from France on or afterAug 15 need to self-isolate upon their return, due to high COVID-19 infection rates in France.

The imposition of quarantine conditions have actually struck Britons’ preferred vacation locations in the middle of summertime and as the travel market defend survival.

Earlier this year the federal government was criticised for being too sluggish to lock down at the start of the pandemic when numerous cases were believed to have actually shown up from holidaymakers returningfrom Italy The UK’s quarantine policy started in June.

Other nations consisting of Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia and Austria are currently on the federal government’s quarantine list.