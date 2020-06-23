Travelers Championship: TV times and how to watch live on Sky Sports | Golf News





Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau last played together during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas headline a star-studded field at the Travelers Championship, with extended coverage live of Sky Sports.

Nine of the world’s top 10 are set to first tee it up in TPC River Highlands within Conneticut, the particular strongest series in the tournament’s history, using the event the 3rd in as much weeks to be performed without vistors since the PGA Tour’s come back earlier this particular month.

Sky Sports will have greater than 40 hrs of live golf throughout the four times, with Featured Group insurance coverage getting underway from 11.30am on Thursday and Friday and 12.45pm over the weekend.

McIlroy is producing his 3rd start in as much weeks on the PGA Tour

Rahm, who are able to move to world No 1 having a victory immediately, kicks off Thursday’s coverage together with defending champ Chez Reavie and FedExCup leader Webb Simpson, that won final week’s RBC Heritage.

McIlroy, searching to recover from tied-32nd and tied-41st finishes in the first 2 starts back again from the unplaned coronavirus stoppage, is also away early on Thursday, using the world No 1 within a threeball together with Phil Mickelson – that turned 50 last week – and Bryson DeChambeau.

Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Travelers champion, is in Friday’s marquee action, with the three–time major champion playing alongside Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, who is closing in on Tiger Woods’ record of most cuts made at the particular start of his PGA Tour career.

Brooks Koepka is within the next trio at the first tee, with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas – that jumped to world No 3 right after resuming their season along with back-to-back top-10s – furthermore in that team.

Koepka completed seventh on the RBC Heritage last week

Full insurance coverage begins through 8pm on Sky Sports Golf for that first 2 rounds, before beginning at 6pm over the weekend. The action may also be on Sky Sports Main Event in various factors during the 7 days, while the prior day’s insurance coverage will be recurring from 7am each morning on Sky Sports Golf.

Featured Groups (all period BST)

Thursday

1225 Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson

1235 Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson

Friday

1225 Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

1235 Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

