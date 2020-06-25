Travelers Championship: 5 golfers withdraw from PGA Tour event over potential coronavirus exposures

World No. 4 Koepka dropped out after his caddie tested positive for Covid-19, and Simpson, who won last week’s RBC Heritage, withdrewout of an “abundance of caution” after one of his members of the family tested positive,

Brooks Koepka, 30, said he decided to withdraw to protect his fellow competitors and everyone involved in the Travelers Championship this week.

Despite three positive tests, Monahan announced that the tournament, that is set to tee off on Thursday in Connecticut, will proceed as scheduled with no fans in attendance.

“I think we all need to remind ourselves that we’re all learning to live with this virus and we all need to learn to live with this virus, both as individuals, as family members and certainly within our businesses. It’s pretty clear that this virus isn’t going anywhere,” Monahan said.

Organizers with the PGA Tour assured fans that it would “continuously reinforce to all players, caddies, staff members and support personnel on property at PGA Tour events to adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols that further minimize risk,” according to a statement.

The new coronavirus cases didn’t appear to worry English golfer Justin Rose a lot of.

“I still feel safe and there are great procedures in place,” Rose told CNN’s Don Riddell. “That’s where I think golf has an advantage over other sports. We’re not in close contact with our competition. There’s many golf clubs now open around the world with certain procedures and precautions in place and I’m hoping that that is a benefit for us, but we need the guys to continue to stay safe and healthy.”

PGA’s insistence to hold the tournament as planned comes as much of the US sees a rising number in new coronavirus cases. At least 25 states have recorded higher rates of new cases in comparison to last week plus some states, such as for example Florida, have now been seeing record-high averages of new coronavirus cases daily.

From Clemson University to Oklahoma State University, an increasing number of college athletes across the nation are testing positive. And it was reported last week that several football players with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans tested positive.