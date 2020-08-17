Travel stocks weigh on Europe, miners jump By Reuters

©Reuters The German share cost index DAX chart is visualized at the stock market in Frankfurt



(Reuters) – European shares dipped on Monday, stopping working to construct on gains in Asia as financiers focused on the financial threats from an uptick in coronavirus cases in the area, while China- exposed miners gotten on fresh stimulus for the world’s second-largest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index () moved 0.3% by 0718 GMT, with travel stocks () continuing to move after the United Kingdom included France and other nations to its quarantine list recently.

Italy is set to shut discos and clubs and make it mandatory to use a mask outdoors in some locations in the very first reimposition of constraints as infection cases get throughout the nation.

However, European miners () leapt 0.9%, with Shanghai markets getting an increase after the reserve bank injected fresh funds into the monetary system. [.SS] [GLOB/MKTS]

Among private movers, high-end group LVMH (PA:-RRB- got 0.5% after Jefferies (NYSE:-RRB- updated to “buy”, while spirits maker Pernod Ricard (PA:-RRB- increased 1.7% after a Barclays (LON:-RRB- upgrade to “overweight.”