Travel stocks drag Europe lower after fresh UK quarantine rule By Reuters

©Reuters The German share cost index DAX chart is imagined at the stock market in Frankfurt



(Reuters) – European shares fell on Friday as travel stocks took a hit after Britain included more European nations to its quarantine list, while frustrating retail sales information from China raised doubts over the speed of financial healing.

The pan-European STOXX 600 () was down 0.8% by 0713 GMT, however was on course to notch gains for a 2nd straight week.

Travel and leisure stocks () dropped 2.1%, with UK- based airline companies and trip operators such as TUI (DE:-RRB- (L:-RRB-, Easyjet (L:-RRB-, British Airways- owner IAG (L:-RRB- falling in between 3.5% and 5.5%.

French shares () fell 1.0%, with Air France KLM (PA:-RRB- dropping 3.8%.

The United Kingdom chose to enforce a 14- day quarantine on arrivals from France, start Saturday, and included the Netherlands, Malta and 3 other nations to the list.

Meanwhile, worldwide markets were slow as China’s retail sales revealed a surprise drop in July, while the factory sector’s healing had a hard time to get speed, dimming potential customers of fast rebound from the coronavirus crisis.