Travel industry bosses demand answers as it emerges TWELVE air bridges have been agreed

Travel industry bosses are demanding more answers from ministers as it emerges just 12 air bridges have been agreed with other countries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was likely to give UK citizens a green light today to visit abroad to 95 countries, in a move that signals the finish of the Government’s blanket quarantine policy on arrivals to the united kingdom.

However, only a dozen are anticipated to allow Britons to enter because bilateral deals to create ‘air corridors’ have not been agreed.

Foreign governments are also reportedly way of allowing tourists from the UK to their countries after spikes in coronavirus cases in Leicester.

A spokesman for the Department for Transport (DfT) wouldn’t normally confirm just how many air bridges have been agreed by the Government to date.

Today, George Morgan-Grenville, leader of luxury travel company Red Savannah, called the Government’s policy ‘a tragedy’.

He told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme: ‘The whole of quarantine has been a disaster. It was a lousy piece of secondary legislation.

‘There was no business or regulatory impact assessment carried out, there clearly was no consultation carried out. And effectively what it did was to avoid the industry after four months of no sales from getting back on its feet again.

Pictured: Passengers queue up to sign in for flights at Stansted Airport London, Britain, 01 July 2020. The UK Government is placed to announce that Britons can happen to be 95 countries, but merely a handful actually permit people travelling from the UK

George Morgan-Grenville, chief executive of luxury travel company Red Savannah, today called Boris Johnson’s blanket quarantine policy ‘a disaster’

‘The Government are extremely fond of saying that they have been following science, nevertheless the scientists are not quite as fond as saying they have been following Government.

‘There were numerous boffins… saying the exact opposite, saying it would have a negligible impact on public health and that it was a very odd time to bring it in.’

Theresa Villiers, the former environment and Northern Ireland secretary, who was transport minister in the coalition, said the quarantine policy ‘hasn’t been worth it’.

‘This policy has caused harm to the travel industry, and inconvenience for holiday-makers, without the evidence of it working effortlessly to cut Covid risk,’ she said.

Having been one of the MPs urging Home Secretary Priti Patel to delay the restrictions if they were introduced a month ago, she added: ‘Air bridges needed to be set up from the start to supply a risk-based approach which imposed quarantine only on flights from places with high rates of disease.’

The PM is expected to announced that Britons will be absolve to travel to almost all European Union, all British overseas territories and many other long-haul destinations – including Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

The Government has been focusing on a traffic light system based on Covid risks far away, and plans on permitting travel to both ‘green’ and ‘amber’ countries

Quarantine restrictions on arrivals to the UK were imposed on June 8 – which include returning UK citizens – and stop the hope of holidays abroad.

However, it was announced last week that measures could be relaxed for folks returning from ‘safe’ countries from July 6.

The Government has been working on a traffic light system centered on Covid risks in other countries, and plans on permitting happen to be both ‘green’ and ‘amber’ countries.

But Greece’s announcement it was extending its ban on flights from the united kingdom caught the united kingdom Government – who were set to release the list on Monday – by surprise.

Pictured: Tourists arrive at Nikos Kazatzakis International Airport in Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The passengers – most of them from Germany – came from Hamburg on the very first international flight to arrive in the island

The country opened to tourists for the very first time since lockdown yesterday, but said visitors for the united kingdom would have to wait until at least July 15.

According to The Times, other counties have raised the alarm over the proposed air bridge agreements following an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Leicester.

The Government has been criticised by figures in the travel sector for maybe not revealing the entire details of its relaxation of the measures, saying that it is preventing individuals from booking holidays with confidence.