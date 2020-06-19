Travel giant Flight Centre to cut 1500 jobs after coronavirus sent demand for holidays plummeting 

Flight Centre will cut up to 1,500 jobs after the demand for holidays plummeted in the wake of coronavirus.

Queensland Flight Centre staff have now been receiving redundancy packages in the last few days in attempts to lower the business’s costs, The Courier Mail reported.

Around 70 per cent of the 10,000 strong workforce have now been stood down due to COVID-19.

The jobs will reportedly be in sales and support roles.

‘Sadly, here is the case through the travel and tourism industries, with a large number of jobs already lost and, based on research released today by the Tourism and Transport Forum, tens of thousands of additional jobs in danger if the JobKeeper program is not extended,’ a Flight Centre spokesman said.

‘Within our business, up to 1500 sales and support roles can become redundant in Australia after we make an assessment of the remaining limited work to perform and undertake our consultation process.

‘Our hearts head out to people who find themselves affected.’

