Travel Case Packed, EWA A106 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Custom Bass Radiator, Brief Design, IP67 Waterproof, Perfect Mini Speaker for Shower, Room, Bike, Car (Black)



Price: $19.99 - $15.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 06:22:40 UTC – Details)

Product Description

EWA A106[Pro 2020Version] Super Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Egg-sized, delicate, premium and innovative. The EWA A106Pro Bluetooth speaker has been designed to fit in everywhere.

About EWA

Since 2011, the EWA brand was established by the spirits of “Beyond the Limits”.

As a designer and mamufacturer, we focus on portable wireless speakers and earbuds, to develop premium and valuable products for people. We believe that the most important thing for audio products is the sound, which is why we spent so much time perfecting the sound quality if this stunning model.

Never settle, we are always on the way to break the limits.

Small, Until You Hear it.



Making Moments Special



From the begining, we were thinking of making such a speaker:

It should be small, so it can be taken and enjoyed anywhere.

So, we defined the size as 1.89* 1.57”, just like an egg. It was originally packed with a hard EVA case to allow the speaker to play music when inside and to protect the speaker from scratches.

It should be loud, beyond the limit of the size.

So, we equipped the speaker with a custom-made, high performance 3W neodymium driver, which delivers a loud and balanced sound.

It should have an incredible bass.

Previously, the biggest pain point of small size speakers was the weakness of the bass performance. In such a tiny space, we needed to add the driver, the battery and all electronic components inside. Besides, through our innovative technology, the EWA A106Pro speaker was equipped with a passive radiator, which is why it released such amazing bass, this needed to fit too.

It should be simple and delicate.

People like something that is small and delicate, so we used metal materials, and followed a minimalism design.

People do not like complicated technology, thus we gave up needless functions such as a 3.5mm AUX-in, NFC, microphone. And other buttons were also abandoned apart from just one, with an LED indicator.

This is the EWA A106Pro, an unparalleled Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

We hope people love it and take it everywhere with them.

Topics

Do you noticed?

Super loud and easily to fill any room space.

Delivers deep and comfortable bass.

Well balanced sound, with less than 1% harmonic distortion.

Easy to use, even on the go.

Hear the Innovation.

It’s nothing if the EWA A106Pro is just a tiny speaker. So we have to do something.In such a tiny space, we needed to add a driver, the battery and all electronic components inside. Besides, through our innovative technology, the speaker comes equipped a downward passive radiator, which is why it releases such miraculous power in the middle-range and bass.

Simple, but packs a lot of punch.

Play it loud!

Thanks to the fully equipped custom-made high performance 3W neodymium driver, the EWA A106Pro is surprisingly loud with well-balanced sound, even louder than most of speakers which double its size.

Play it easy.

The only button on the speaker is the ON/ OFF button with LED indicator, which is also able to play/pause with 1X click, play the next track with 2 clicks and play the previous track with 3 clicks.

Wireless Connection

Compatible with most bluetooth devices, connect to your iPhone, iPod, iPad, smartphone or tablet, and automatch with the devices you last used

State of the Art Craftsmanship

We pushed the limits in the creation of A106Pro, leveraging unique manufacturing innovations to craft a speaker that delivers premium sound quality in a sleek and versatile body.

Ultra-Portable

The packed case allows the speaker to keep playing music inside. Also protects the speaker from scratches

The packed metal hook allows you to hang it up to your bag, bike. Good to go

Great Battery Life

Featuring a built-in Li-ion rechargeable battery, ensures up to 8 hours solid playtime when set to 50% volume. Recharge in just 2 hours with the micro USB cable included

Sound Driver

3 Watts

2*6 W high-performance drivers

3 Watts

—

Bass

Bass Radiator

✓

Bass Radiator

✓

Water Resistance

IP67

—

—

IP67

Wireless Stereo Pairing

—

—

✓

✓

FM

—

—

—

—

Micro SD support

—

✓

✓

—

Travel Case

✓

—

—

—

Size

Φ1.89*H1.57 inches

L6.8*W2.2*H2.7 inches

Φ1.89*H2.08 inches

2.75*1.45*0.98 inches

Weight

6.2 ounces

14.1 ounces

6.99 ounces

2.8 ounces

IMPRESSIVE VOLUME AND BASS – A106Pro mini speaker is conveniently small but able to releasing crystal clear sound with impressive bass and room-filling loudness through a high-performance driver and a passive subwoofer. Small, but such powerful Bluetooth speakers. Wireless streaming music or internet radio services such as Pandora and Spotify from your Smartphone, iPhone, or other audio device with Bluetooth.

EASY TO CARRY – Weighing 6.2 ounces and measuringΦ1.89*H1.54 inches, along with the speaker, you will get a metal hook and a carrying case which allows you to take your music on the go, and also protect your EWA A106Pro portable speaker from damage. So it is perfect for outdoor, hiking, beach, dorm room, kitchen, bathroom, boat, golf car and more.

LONG BATTERY LIFE – Built-in Lithium-Polymer battery guarantees 6 hours of play time, and up to 8 hours at 50% volume. Just half an hour of charge time with 1A charger equals 2 Hours of play time.

SIMPLE YET STYLISH DESIGN – Our vision was to make a small wireless speakers with bluetooth that is just a speaker, so you can use it anytime, anywhere. We gave up functions such as a microphone, 3.5mm jack and unnecessary buttons, leaving one silicone button (Hold to switch on/ off, one-tap to pause, double-tap or triple-tap to switch songs), a perfect gift.

WHAT YOU GET – 1 EWA A106Pro Bluetooth speaker, 1 micro USB to USB charging cable, a user manual, 1 carrying case, 1 metal hook, 1-year warranty and a 30-day risk free guarantee. (If you’re not completely thrilled with your A106, send it back for a full refund, no questions asked). The Quickest Way to solve problems is contact us, quick Service Entrance: https://amzn.to/2DnmK8k