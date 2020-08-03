Travala Adds 600,000+ Hotels to Their Crypto Booking Platform

Travala com has actually just recently included an extra 600,000 hotels to its crypto-powered online travel platform thanks to a current collaboration with booking giant, Agoda.

Travala’s CEO, Juan Otero, informed Cointelegraph that the variety of homes on the platform has actually now reached over 2.2 million in overall. He declared:

“We can safely say we are the world’s largest blockchain-based online travel agency by number of accommodation options available with over 2,200,000 options to book covering 90,124 destinations.”

Agoda is a travel market giant that– according to business information site Owler– uses over 4,300 individuals and has an annual earnings of $1.2 billion.

Travala com collaborations

The statement followsTravala com’s collaboration with Expedia in early July, which likewise presented a substantial variety of hotels to the platform. At completion of November 2019, the company likewise struck a comparable collaboration withBooking com. This led to reservations on the platform escalating by 68% quickly afterwards.

In May,Travala com– at the time simply a lodging booking service– likewise combined with crypto-powered flight booking service TravelByBit.