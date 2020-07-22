Trapping of Azerbaijani soldiers ‘was linked to specific circumstances’ – MoD spokesperson – Armenian News

The trapping of Azerbaijani soldiers in the current task force raid targeting an Armenian military station was a tactical scenario linked to specific situations, according to Shushan Stepanyan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense.

Speaking toTert am, Stepanyan specified such contributing elements as the surface, day, hour, along with the actions by the nationwide militaries. But she avoided revealing additional information.

Special Azerbaijani commando soldiers introduced an attack versus an Armenian station on Friday night however were warded off with losses soon later on in vindictive operations by Armenia.

In a public post on Facebook, Stepanyan stated that the enemy likewise had actually caught soldiers apart from losses.

Armenian reported no casualties in the attacks.