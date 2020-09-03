Transportation chief says aid needed by November to avoid big NYC subway and bus cuts By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters The spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in New York



(Reuters) – New York’s coronavirus-hit Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will have to begin carrying out a significant task and service decrease strategy in November if it does not get billions of dollars in federal aid, the firm’s chairman stated on Thursday.

Speaking in a virtual Reuters Newsmaker occasion, Patrick Foye stated the MTA’s upcoming board conference in November was the cutoff date for shooting on a strategy to lay off 8,400 employees and cut city subway and bus service by up to 40 percent.

“That is the point at which we would have to begin implementing the service reductions and layoffs,” Foye stated.

Foye and John Samuelsen, global president of the Transport Workers Union of America, alerted in a viewpoint post today in the New York Times that the MTA dealt with a “five-alarm fire” and gotten in touch with the U.S. Senate to authorize an infusion of federal funds to save it.

In July, the MTA revealed a four-year monetary strategy that approximated a $16.2 billion deficit by 2024, with more than a 3rd of those losses following year, a signal that it does not see ridership, hard struck by the coronavirus pandemic, rebounding substantially …