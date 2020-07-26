Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is forced to campaign against his OWN anti-car policy

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has actually been forced to campaign against his own anti-car policy after pavement barriers turned his constituency into a ‘ghost town.’

Barriers were set up along pavements in Welwyn, Hertfordshire as part of Mr Shapps’ ₤250 million ‘brand-new age’ for biking and walking, which was revealed throughout a Downing Street coronavirus instruction inMay

More than 1,300 individuals have actually now signed a petition asking Hertfordshire County Council to ‘utilize sound judgment’ after the steps and one-way system produced ‘another dead high street.’

An e-mail seen by the Sunday Telegraph from Mr Shapps’ parliamentary workplace has actually exposed how the Transport Secretary called the council to confess the steps were ‘not fit to the old design of Welwyn’ weeks later on.

It included the barriers, implied to aid social distancing, might have been an overzealous procedure as there are ‘lowered transmission dangers’ exterior.

Shopkeepers in Welwyn have actually alerted companies might be forced to close due to a considerable drop in visitor numbers, which was kept in mind simply days after the ‘unsightly’ barriers and one-day system were set up.

Jane Carr, who introduced the petition, stated: ‘The barriers make our nation town appear like a criminal offense scene.

‘Grant Shapps has actually left us going to pieces on this problem. I think he’s in between the devil and the deep blue sea provided his constituency and federal government functions.’

Florist Wendy Rowley, who has actually dealt with the high street for 30 years, fears she might have to close her store due to a decrease in day-to-day consumer numbers.

She stated: ‘We utilized to get 40 to 45 clients a day. Now, we are getting 2 or 3 visitors through the door. It’s so unfortunate.’

Pictured: Similar barriers seen by the pavement in Piccadilly, London on June 4

The barriers, which might stay in location till 2023 to ease blockage ahead of roadworks on the A1( M), are so disliked they have actually been taken apart by vigilantes during the night.

A Hertfordshire County Council spokesperson informed the Sunday Telegraph the council was provided ₤ 1.25 million from the Emergency Active Travel Fund amidst the coronavirus crisis.

He stated traffic constraints, presented countywide after ‘in-depth conversations’ with public health professionals, stayed under consistent evaluation.

The one-way system was set up ‘to prevent through traffic utilizing the high street, especially as volumes return to the A1 and work for the wise freeway job begins in earnest later on in the year,’ it was included.

Mr Shapps has actually been gotten in touch with for remark.