Transparent public toilets installed in Tokyo parks – Armenian News

It seems like the worst type of stress and anxiety dream– a public toilet cubicle that appears to provide the guarantee of blessed relief, however which on closer assessment ends up being completely see- through.

That, however, is the style function behind numerous toilets that just recently openedin public parks in Tokyo The Guardian reports.

The “transparent” toilets, developed by the Pritzker reward- winning designer Shigeru Ban and more than a lots other leading designers, are made from coloured “smart glass” that turns nontransparent when the cubicles are inhabited.

The benefits opened this month in 5 places in the capital’s Shibuya area as part of the Tokyo Toilet Project, arranged by the not-for-profit Nippon Foundation

Novelty aside, the structure stated there was very important useful factors to consider behind the uncommon toilets, which it compared to a “curious piece of playground equipment”.

“There are two concerns with public toilets, especially those located in parks,” it stated. “The first is whether it is clean inside, and the second is that no one is secretly waiting inside.”

Using brand-new innovation, the structure stated the cubicles’ glass external walls turn nontransparent after the door is locked, permitting potential users to survey the interior prior to investing a cent.

“At night they …