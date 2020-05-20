Transparent nubia Red Magic 5G finally arrives for pre-order

The nubia Red Magic 5G video gaming smart device was revealed greater than 2 months back. The mobile phone has actually gotten on sale around the world, yet just in its normal shade choices – Black, Mars Red, or CyberNeon A 4th alternative, called Transparent Edition, was at first presented, yet hasn’t seen the light of day since.

Today, this is transforming – nubia has actually published the tool for pre-order in China for the rate of CNY4,599 – that’s the expense for the variation with 12 GB RAM and also 256 GB storage space.

Transparent nubia Red Magic 5G front, sides, and also back

The Transparent Edition does not actually have a transparent back – it is an advanced sticker label on the within the safety glass that is showcasing where essential parts are positioned without in fact exposing things like the chipset or any type of various other internals. The brand name asserted you can see the follower rotating via the glass, yet that resembles an advertising and marketing trick imagining what is occurring on the within.

We have actually currently evaluated the smart device and also we are satisfied with what nubia has actually done to the Red Magic smart device. At the moment of the arrival, it was the only smart device with a 144 Hz freshen price, it has an excellent efficiency for its rate, and also it brings shoulder triggers for ideal video gaming.

While pre-orders are real-time at JD.com, the real flash sale is set up for May 31 at 10: 00 GMT +8. During the launch in March, we additionally found out about a Red Magic 5G with 16 GB RAM that need to set you back north of CNY5,00 0 (over $700), yet nubia is maintaining quiet for currently.

