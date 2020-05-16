Transgender Singer Kim Petras’ New Music Video Packed With Celebs

Kim Petras simply dropped a brand new quarantine-friendly music video … and it is packed to the gills with celebs checking in from residence and having a rockin’ good time.

The transgender singer’s newest hit known as “Malibu” … and the theme for the music video is individuals in all places daydreaming about some enjoyable within the solar as soon as these safer-at-home days are over.

Paris Hilton kicks off the lengthy listing of celeb cameos, adopted by Demi Lovato, Jessie J and Charlie XCX.

There are additionally appearances from Jonathan Van Ness, Madelaine Petsch, Todrick Hall, Pabllo Vittar, Loren Gray, Aquaria, Nikita Dragun, Dorian Electra, Brittany Broski, Bowen Yang, Slayyyter, Daniel Preda and Theodora Quinlivan.

Yeah, Kim’s rollin’ deep!!!

As you realize … KP loves trolling the hateful, homophobic Westboro Baptist Church, even parading round proper in entrance of the hatemongers’ HQ in Topeka, Kansas … however this video is all about FUN.