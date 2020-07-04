Transgender advocacy group launches Spanish language hotline service

announcing the language option. Trans Lifeline, which started as a hotline in 2014 and is run by transgender volunteers, says it has witnessed a huge increase of Spanish speakers seeking assist in the last couple of years, according to a blog post announcing the language option.

From 2018 to 2019, operators say they received 23 times more Spanish language calls compared to previous years, with a 386 percent escalation in calls tagged “Latinx,” a gender-neutral term for people with Latin American roots. They also pointed to a 146 percent escalation in calls from immigrants in the same time period.

“By removing this language barrier, we are making sure that the resources we offer go directly into the hands of the people that most need it,” T Peña, the hotline’s bilingual services coordinator, said in your blog post.

Trans Lifeline also said that, like their English language hotline, all calls are anonymous and confidential, and that they will not call emergency services on a caller unless they truly are asked to.

Trans people, immigrants and folks of color are at a greater risk of enduring harm from law enforcement as well as other authorities, the group said in your blog post. That’s why the group wanted to offer an alternative for monolingual Spanish speakers. In a 2015 report from the National Center for Transgender Equality, 58 % of respondents said they certainly were mistreated for legal reasons enforcement. And 57 % said they certainly were somewhat or very uncomfortable asking police for help. “Even prior to the current administration, trans Latinx people and immigrants have faced higher risks of violence in employment, housing, healthcare and accessing resources,” IV Staklo, the hotline’s program director, said in the blog post. “This hotline’s work is not just about peer support but also about accessing resources. One part of building out this program is creating a reliable and trustworthy resource database, as well as building partnerships with Latinx and immigrant LGBTQ organizations that do similar work,” Staklo said. Two of the most common themes for Spanish language calls before the launch were police violence and legal aid help, according to the group’s call data. Mara Keisling, executive director of the NCTE, said she’s glad Trans Lifeline has the capacity to provide this service. “It’s important to try to remove as many barriers as possible, and it’s a good thing if we can remove the language barrier to get people the resources they need,” Keisling told CNN. “We want people to be as comfortable as possible.” Keisling said the NCTE is working on translating their resources into Spanish. The Trans Lifeline Spanish language hotline is currently available and will be accessed by calling (877) 565-8860 in the United States or (877) 330-6366 in Canada.

