Transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson will get a monument in her New Jersey hometown

(CNN) — Marsha P. Johnson, the beloved transgender activist who was a central figure in New York City’s gay liberation movement, will get a monument in her hometown of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Local officials met with Johnson’s family Thursday to announce the dedication of land that will soon turn into Johnson’s public monument, according to a news release from Union County.

The announcement is only the first step in what will be a community effort, the county said. Throughout October, city and county leaders will put together events which will allow the public to participate in the planning and creating of the project, the release said.

“The monument is anticipated to be the first public monument in the State of New Jersey to honor a LGBTQ+ person and transgender woman of color,” the county said.

It will be located near Elizabeth’s City Hall, in an area the city says is used to “recognize trailblazers, pioneers and international patriots.”

“The dedication today, recognizes Elizabeth native, Marsha P. Johnson, as a leader for the rights of transgender people throughout the country,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office told CNN.

For Johnson’s nephew, Al Michaels, the announcement comes during a time when the country is still battling the same issues the late activist fought against — among…