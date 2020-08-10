Transfer Talk podcast: Should Man City target Kalidou Koulibaly? | Football News





Kalidou Koulibaly has actually been related to a transfer to Manchester City this summertime

It’s forming up to be a hectic summertime transfer window for Manchester City, however could they remain in the marketplace for Napoli protector Kalidou Koulibaly to contribute to the acquisition of Nathan Ake?

That was among the subjects of argument on the most recent edition of the Transfer Talk podcast, where ESPN football specialist Gabriele Marcotti signed up with Sky Sports News duo Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth to talk about the most recent significant advancements from the summertime window.

Download the Transfer Talk Podcast on: Apple |Spreaker

City are seeking to sign as lots of as 4 more gamers throughout the transfer window and desire their organisation done by the start of the brand-new season on September 12.

Despite the ₤41 m capture of Ake from …