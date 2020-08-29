Transfer Talk podcast: Are Chelsea now Premier League title contenders after new signings? | Football News





Frank Lampard will deal with increased pressure to win prizes at Chelsea this season

With the arrivals of Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva today, are Chelsea now Premier League title contenders? The subject was disputed on the current Transfer Talk podcast …

The protectors sign up with a team that currently consists of new finalizings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, with Kai Havertz anticipated to be the next super star name through the Stamford Bridge doors.

But with this new- appearance – and expensively-assembled – team, will we see Chelsea equaling Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table next season?

ESPN football professional Julien Laurens is not so sure.

He informed the current Transfer Talk podcast: “I believe this season is prematurely to take on Man City even without Lionel Messi and with Liverpool, I still believe they are too far ahead.

“But 3rd is an outright requirement since anything listed below that is a dissatisfaction with this team. They most likely must include a goalkeeper someplace so if they do that, it’s even much better. But …