Transcript: Donald Trump’s RNC speech

Friends, delegates, and identified visitors: I stand prior to you this evening honored by your assistance; happy with the amazing development we have actually made together over the last 4 years; and teeming with self-confidence in the intense future we will construct for America over the NEXT 4 years!

As we start this night, our ideas are with the fantastic individuals who have actually simply come through the rage ofHurricane Laura We are working carefully with state and regional authorities in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi, sparing no effort to conserve lives. While the cyclone was intense, among the greatest to make landfall in 150 years, the casualties and damage were far less than believed possible just 24 hr back. This is because of the excellent work of FEMA, police, and the private states. I will be going this weekend. We are one nationwide household, and we will constantly safeguard, like and look after each other.

Here tonight are individuals who have actually made my journey possible, and filled my life with a lot delight.

For her extraordinary service to our country and its kids, I wish to thank our splendidFirst Lady I likewise wish to thank my incredible child Ivanka for that intro, and to all of my kids and grandchildren– I like you more than words can reveal. I understand my bro Robert is looking down on us today fromHeaven He was an excellent bro and was really happy with the task we are doing. Let us likewise take a minute to reveal our extensive gratitude for a male who has constantly …

