TRANSCRIPT: Barack Obama’s full eulogy of John Lewis

James wrote to the believers, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, lacking nothing.”

It is a superb honor to be back Ebenezer Baptist Church, in the pulpit of its greatest pastor, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to pay for my respects to perhaps his finest disciple — an American whose faith was tested again and again to make a man of pure joy and unbreakable perseverance — John Robert Lewis.

To those who have spoken to Presidents Bush and Clinton, Madam Speaker, Reverend Warnock, Reverend King, John’s family, friends, his beloved staff, Mayor Bottoms — I’ve come here today because I, like so many Americans, owe a fantastic debt to John Lewis and his forceful vision of freedom.

Now, this country is a constant work beginning. We were born with instructions: to make a more perfect union. Explicit in those words may be the idea that we’re imperfect; that what gives each new generation purpose is to use up the unfinished work of the last and carry it beyond anyone could have thought possible.

John Lewis — the first of the Freedom Riders, head of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, youngest speaker at the March on Washington, leader of the march from Selma to Montgomery, Member of Congress representing individuals of this state and also this district for 33 years, mentor to young people, including me during the time, until his final day on this Earth — that he not only embraced that responsibility, but that he made it his life’s work.

Which isn’t detrimental to a boy from Troy. John came to be into modest means — that means that he was poor — in the heart of the Jim Crow South to parents who picked somebody else’s cotton. Apparently, he did not take to farm work — on days when that he was likely to help his brothers and sisters using their labor, he’d hide beneath the porch and make a break for the college bus when it turned up. His mother, Willie Mae Lewis, nurtured that curiosity in this shy, serious child. “Once you learn something,” she shared with her son, “once you get something inside your head, no one can take it away from you.”

As a boy, John listened through the door after bedtime as his father’s friends complained about the Klan. One Sunday as a teen, he heard Dr. King preach on the radio. As an university student in Tennessee, he subscribed to Jim Lawson’s workshops on the tactic of nonviolent civil disobedience. John Lewis was getting something inside his head, an idea that he couldn’t shake that took hold of him — that nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience were the means to change laws, but additionally change hearts, and change minds, and change nations, and change the world.

So that he helped organize the Nashville campaign in 1960. He and other teenage boys and women sat at a segregated lunch counter, well-dressed, straight-backed, refusing to let a milkshake poured on the heads, or even a cigarette extinguished on their backs, or a foot targeted at their ribs, refused to let that dent their dignity and their sense of purpose. And following a few months, the Nashville campaign achieved the initial successful desegregation of public facilities in virtually any major city in the South.

John got a taste of jail for the initial, second, third…well, repeatedly. But that he also got a taste of victory. And it consumed him with righteous purpose. And he took the battle deeper in to the South.

That same year, just weeks following the Supreme Court ruled that segregation of interstate bus facilities was unconstitutional, John and Bernard Lafayette bought two tickets, climbed aboard a Greyhound, sat at the start, and refused to move. This was months before the first official Freedom Rides. He was performing a test. The trip was unsanctioned. Few knew what they were around. And at every stop, through the night, apparently the angry driver stormed out of the bus and in to the bus station. And John and Bernard had no idea what he might keep coming back with or who he may come back with. Nobody was there to safeguard them. There were no camera crews to record events. You know, sometimes, we learn about this and kind of take it for granted. Or at least we act as if it was inevitable. Imagine the courage of two people Malia’s age, younger than my oldest daughter, on their own, to challenge a whole infrastructure of oppression.

John was only two decades old. But he pushed all twenty of those years to the center of the dining table, betting every thing, all of it, that his example could challenge centuries of convention, and generations of brutal violence, and countless daily indignities suffered by African Americans.

Like John the Baptist preparing the way, like those Old Testament prophets speaking truth to kings, John Lewis did not hesitate — that he kept on getting on board buses and sitting at lunch counters, got his mugshot taken over and over, marched over and over on a mission to alter America.

Spoke to a quarter million people at the March on Washington when that he was just 23.

Helped organize the Freedom Summer in Mississippi when he was just 24.

At the ripe old age of 25, John was asked to lead the march from Selma to Montgomery. He was warned that Governor Wallace had ordered troopers to make use of violence. But he and Hosea Williams and others light emitting diode them across that bridge anyway. And we’ve all seen the film and the footage and the photographs, and President Clinton mentioned the trench coat, the knapsack, the book to read, the apple to consume, the toothbrush — apparently jails weren’t big on such creature comforts. And you look at those pictures and John looks so young and he is small in stature. Looking every bit that shy, serious child that his mother had raised and yet, he’s full of purpose. God’s put perserverence in him.

And we know what happened to the marchers that day. Their bones were cracked by billy clubs, their eyes and lungs choked with tear gas. As they knelt to pray, which made their heads even easier targets, and John was struck in the skull. And that he thought that he was going to die, surrounded by the sight of young Americans gagging, and bleeding, and trampled, victims inside their own country of state-sponsored violence.

And the truth is, I imagine initially that day, the troopers thought that they’d won the battle. You can imagine the coversations they had afterwards. You can imagine them saying, “yeah, we showed them.” They figured they’d turned the protesters back on the bridge; that they’d kept, that they’d preserved a method that denied the basic humanity of their fellow citizens. Except now, there were some cameras there. This time, the world saw what happened, bore witness to Black Americans have been asking for simply to be treated like other Americans. Who weren’t asking for special treatment, just the equal treatment promised to them a hundred years before, and almost yet another century before that.

When John woke up, and checked himself out of a medical facility, he would ensure the world saw a movement that was, in the words of Scripture, “hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.” They came ultimately back to Brown Chapel, a battered prophet, bandages around his head, and that he said more marchers can come now. And the people came. And the troopers parted. And the marchers reached Montgomery. And their words reached the White House — and Lyndon Johnson, son of the South, said “We shall overcome,” and the Voting Rights Act was signed in to law.

The life of John Lewis was, in so many ways, exceptional. It vindicated the faith within our founding, redeemed that faith; that most American of a few ideas; that indisputable fact that any of us ordinary people without rank or wealth or title or fame can somehow mention the imperfections of this nation, and come together, and challenge the status quo, and decide that it is within our power to remake this country that we love until it more closely aligns with this highest ideals. What a radical ideal. What a revolutionary notion. This indisputable fact that any of us, ordinary people, a kid from Troy can stand up to the powers and principalities and say no this isn’t right, this isn’t true, this isn’t just. We can perform better. On the battlefield of justice, Americans like John, Americans like the Reverends Lowery and C.T. Vivian, two other patriots that we lost this year, liberated all of us that lots of Americans stumbled on take for granted.

America was built by people like them. America was built by John Lewises. He as much as anybody in our history brought this country a bit closer to our highest ideals. And someday, when we do finish that long journey toward freedom; when we do form a far more perfect union — whether it is years from now, or decades, and even if it will take another two centuries — John Lewis will be a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America.

And yet, as excellent as John was, here is the thing: John never believed that what he did was significantly more than any citizen of this country can perform. I mentioned in the statement the afternoon John passed, the thing about John was just how gentle and humble he was. And regardless of this storied, remarkable career, that he treated everybody with kindness and respect because it was innate to him — this idea that any of us can perform what that he did if we are ready to persevere.

He believed that in most of us, there exists the capability for great courage, that in all of us there’s a longing to complete what’s right, that in most of us there is a willingness to love all people, also to extend for them their God-given rights to dignity and respect. So many of us lose that sense. It’s taught out of us. We start feeling as if, in fact, that we can not afford to increase kindness or decency to other people. That we’re better off if we are above other people and looking down on them, therefore often that’s encouraged within our culture. But John always saw the very best in us. And that he never quit, and never stopped speaking out because that he saw the very best in us. He believed in us even when we didn’t have confidence in ourselves. As a Congressman, he did not rest; that he kept getting himself arrested. As a vintage man, that he didn’t sit out any fight; that he sat in, all night long, on the floor of the United States Capitol. I know his staff was stressed.

But the testing of his faith produced perseverance. He knew that the march just isn’t yet over, that the race just isn’t yet won, that we haven’t yet reached that blessed destination where we are judged by this content of our character. He knew from his own life that progress is fragile; that we need to be vigilant from the darker currents of this country’s history, of our very own history, using their whirlpools of violence and hatred and despair that will always rise again.

Bull Connor may be gone. But today we witness with our own eyes police kneeling on the necks of Black Americans. George Wallace could be gone. But we can witness our authorities sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators. We may possibly no longer need certainly to guess the amount of jellybeans in a jar so that you can cast a ballot. But even as we sit here, you can find those in power are doing their darnedest to discourage folks from voting — by closing polling locations, and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws, and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the postal service in the runup to an election that is going to be dependent on mailed-in ballots so people aren’t getting sick.

Now, I am aware this is a celebration of John’s life. There are some who may possibly say we shouldn’t dwell on may be. But that is why I’m discussing it. John Lewis devoted his time on this Earth fighting ab muscles attacks on democracy and what’s most readily useful in America that we are seeing circulate right now.

He knew that every single one of us features a God-given power. And that the fate of this democracy is dependent upon how we utilize it; that democracy isn’t automatic, it must be nurtured, it must be tended to, we must work at it, it’s hard. And so he knew it depends on whether we summon a measure, only a measure, of John’s moral courage to question what’s right and what’s wrong and call things since they are. He said that provided that he had breath in his body, he’d do every thing he could to preserve this democracy. That provided that we have breath in our bodies, we have to keep on his cause. If we wish our children to cultivate up in a democracy — not only with elections, but a genuine democracy, a representative democracy, a big-hearted, tolerant, vibrant, inclusive America of perpetual self-creation — then we will have to be a lot more like John. We don’t have to do all the things he’d to do because he did them for all of us. But we now have got to take action. As the Lord instructed Paul, “Do not be afraid, go on speaking; do not be silent, for I am with you, and no one will attack you to harm you, for I have many in this city who are my people.” Just everyone’s just surely got to come out and vote. We’ve got dozens of people in the city but we can’t do nothing.

Like John, we have surely got to keep engaging in that good trouble. He knew that nonviolent protest is patriotic; a way to raise public awareness, put a spotlight on injustice, and make the powers that be uncomfortable.

Like John, we don’t have to select from protest and politics, it isn’t an either-or situation, this is a both-and situation. We need certainly to engage in protests where that’s effective but we also need to translate our passion and our causes into laws and institutional practices. That’s why John ran for Congress thirty-four years ago.

Like John, we have surely got to fight even harder for the most powerful tool we now have, which is the best to vote. The Voting Rights Act is one of the crowning achievements of our democracy. It’s why John crossed that bridge. It’s why that he spilled his blood. And by the way, it absolutely was the result of Democratic and Republican efforts. President Bush, who spoke here early in the day, and his father, both signed its renewal once they were in office. President Clinton did not have to since it was regulations when that he arrived so instead that he made a law that made it easier for people to join up to vote.

But once the Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act, some state legislatures unleashed a flood of laws designed specifically to make voting harder, specially, by the way, state legislatures where there is a lot of minority turnout and population growth. That’s certainly not a mystery or any sort of accident. It was an attack on what John fought for. It was an attack on our democratic freedoms. And we have to treat it therefore.

If politicians desire to honor John, and I’m so grateful for the legacy of work of all the Congressional leaders that are here, but there’s a better way than the usual statement calling him a hero. You want to honor John? Let’s honor him by revitalizing the law he was ready to die for. And incidentally, naming it the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, that is a fine tribute. But John wouldn’t want us to stop there, trying to get back once again to where we already were. Once we pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, we have to keep marching to make it even better.

By ensuring every American is automatically registered to vote, including former inmates who’ve earned their 2nd chance.

By adding polling places, and expanding early voting, and making Election Day a national holiday, when you are somebody who is in a factory, or you might be a single mom who has to go to her job and doesn’t get time off, you can still cast your ballot.

By guaranteeing that every American citizen has equal representation in our government, including the American citizens who live in Washington, D.C. and in Puerto Rico. They are Americans.

By ending some of the partisan gerrymandering– in order that all voters have the ability to choose their politicians, maybe not the other way around.

And if all this takes eliminating the filibuster — another Jim Crow relic — so that you can secure the God-given rights of every American, then that’s that which you do.

And yet, even if we do all of this — even though every bogus voter suppression law was struck off the books today — we have surely got to be honest with ourselves that way too many of us choose never to exercise the franchise; that too many of our citizens believe their vote will not make a difference, or they agree with the cynicism that, by the way, may be the central strategy of voter suppression, to get you to discouraged, to prevent believing is likely to power.

So we’re also planning to have to remember what John said: “If you don’t do everything you can to change things, then they will remain the same. You only pass this way once. You have to give it all you have.” As long as young adults are protesting in the streets, hoping real change takes hold, I’m hopeful but we can’t casually abandon them at the ballot box. Not when few elections have already been as urgent, on so many levels, as this 1. We can not treat voting as an errand to run if we have a while. We need certainly to treat it as the utmost important action we can undertake behalf of democracy.

Like John, we now have to give it all we have.

I was proud that John Lewis was a friend of mine. I met him when I was in law school. He stumbled on speak and I went up and I said, “Mr. Lewis, you are one of my heroes. What inspired me more than anything as a young man was to see what you and Reverend Lawson and Bob Moses and Diane Nash and others did.” And he got that kind of — aw shucks, thank you quite definitely.

The next time I saw him, I have been elected to the United States Senate. And I told him, “John, I am here because of you.” On Inauguration Day in 2008, 2009, that he was one of the initial people that I greeted and hugged on that stand. I told him, “This is your day too.”

He was a good and kind and gentle man. And that he believed in us — even when we don’t believe in ourselves. It’s fitting that the last time John and I shared a public forum was on Zoom. I am confident that neither he nor I create the Zoom call because we did not know how to work it. It was a virtual town hall with a gathering of young activists who was simply helping to lead this summer’s demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death. And a short while later, I spoke to John privately, and he cannot have been prouder to see this new generation of activists standing for freedom and equality; a new generation that was intent on voting and protecting the right to vote; in some instances, a new generation running for political office.

I told him, all those young adults, John — of every race and every religion, from every back ground and gender and sexual orientation — John, those are your kids. They learned from your example, even though they didn’t always know it. They had understood, through him, what American citizenship requires, even if they had only heard about his courage through the history books.

“By the thousands, faceless, anonymous, relentless young people, black and white…have taken our whole nation back to those great wells of democracy which were dug deep by the founding fathers in the formulation of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.”

Dr. King said that in the 1960s. And it came true again this summer.

We view it outside our windows, in big cities and rural towns, in men and women, young and old, straight Americans and LGBTQ Americans, Blacks who really miss equal treatment and whites who can no more accept freedom for themselves while witnessing the subjugation of their fellow Americans. We view it in every one doing the hard work of overcoming complacency, of overcoming our very own fears and our very own prejudices, our own hatreds. You see it in people wanting to be better, truer versions of ourselves.

And that’s what John Lewis teaches us. That’s where real courage comes from. Not from turning on one another, but by turning towards one another. Not by sowing hatred and division, but by spreading love and truth. Not by avoiding our responsibilities to create a better America and a better world, but by embracing those responsibilities with with joy and perseverance and discovering that within our beloved community, we don’t walk alone.

What a gift John Lewis was. We are typical so lucky to have had him walk with us for some time, and show us the way in which.

God bless you all. God bless America. God bless this gentle soul who pulled it closer to its promise.