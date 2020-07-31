Transcend TS128GUSD350V 128GB UHS-I U1 Micro SD Memory Card



Aimed at the dashcam, security camera, and surveillance system markets, Transcend’s high Endurance microSDXC 350V memory cards are designed to meet the demands of write-intensive applications. To ensure the utmost level of reliability, The high Endurance microSDXC 350V memory cards undergo extensive testing under harsh conditions to be verified waterproof, temperature resistant, static proof, x-ray proof, and shock resistant.

Dashboard cameras and security cameras require stable recording performance over long periods of time; It is this that ensures critical moments are captured. Transcend’s high endurance microSDXC 350V Memory cards offer great terabytes written (TBW) values of up to 170 TB, indicating the total amount of data You can write into the card over its lifetime.

Transcend’s microSDXC 350V Memory cards offer reliable performance, making them well-suited to write-intensive applications, and ensuring evidence is clearly recorded in full HD without dropped frames.

Transcend’s microSDXC 350V Memory cards come in up to 128GB capacity, plenty of space for thousands of snapshots and hours of full HD videos to be recorded, meaning you can stop worrying about running out of storage space.

To deliver the best performance and stability, Transcend’s Micro SD Memory cards are tested to withstand extreme conditions. They are temperature resistant, waterproof, shock proof, x-ray proof, and static proof.

Transcend offers exclusive recover software, a free data recovery utility that allows you to search deep within a storage Device for traces of erased files including digital photos, documents, music, and videos.