Transcend 8 GB High Speed 10 UHS Flash Memory Card (TS8GSDU1)

Take more high-resolution pictures faster (up to 45MB/sec.) with this Transcend 8GB secure Digital (SDHC) 300x UHS-I class 10 memory card memory card.

Supports Ultra High speed Class 1 Specification (U1)

Class 10 compliant

Fully compatible with SD 3.01 standards

Built-in error correcting code (ECC) to detect and correct transfer errors

Supports content protection FOR recordable media (CPRM)

Suitable for SDHC/SDXC compatible devices

Mechanical write-protection switch