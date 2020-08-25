Transcend 64GB SDXC/SDHC 700S Memory Card TS64GSDC700S



Transcend SDXC/SDHC 700S memory cards provide the performance and capacity necessary to harness the full power of your UHS-II compliant DSLR cameras and camcorders. With the incredible transfer speeds, The cards allow professional outdoor photographers and videographers to capture flawless raw images, and record ultra-high quality 8K videos.

Compliant with UHS-II U3 and V90 standards

Up to 64GB storage capacity

Up to 285 MB/s Read; 180 MB/s write

Ideal for DSLR cameras and advanced camcorders