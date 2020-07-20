Transcend 64GB SDXC Class 10 Flash Memory Card Up to 30MB/s (TS64GSDXC10)



Price: $13.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 19:15:30 UTC – Details)



Transcends ultimate SDXC class 10 cards are the ideal complement to today’s high-end SDXC-compatible DSLR cameras and HD camcorders. Thanks to its unprecedented amount of storage capacity, The SDXC cards enable extended HD video recording time as well as high-resolution digital photography. Fully class 10 compliant, Transcend ultimate SDXC cards boast read speeds up to 22 MB/s. This exceptional data transfer performance not only prevents lag when recording full HD videos, but also enables high-speed consecutive shooting at fast-motion events. As more consumer electronic products are expected to support SDXC in the near future, widespread adoption of SDXC is just around the corner!

Limited lifetime warranty, the data storage solution you can trust

SD 3.0 and Class 10 compliant, read/write up to 30MB/s, speed of 10MB/s is guaranteed

Only compatible with SDXC-labeled host devices (Not compatible with standard SD & SDHC devices)

With Error Correction Code to correct transfer errors, easy plug-and-play operation

Supports auto standby, power-off and sleep modes