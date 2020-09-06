Transcend 16GB SDHC Class 10 UHS-1 Flash Memory Card Up to 60MB/s (TS16GSDU1)



Combining the already impressive class 10 specification with the performance boost of UHS-I, Transcends class 10 SDHC Ultra High Speed memory cards help your camera Unleash its full potential. When paired with UHS-I compatible devices, These cards offer blazing-fast transfer speeds, Perfect for high-speed consecutive shooting and smooth full HD video recording.

Supports Ultra High speed Class 1 Specification (U1)

Class 10 compliant

Fully compatible with SD 3. 01 standards

Built-in error correcting code (ECC) to detect and correct transfer errors

Supports content protection FOR recordable media (CPRM)

Suitable for SDHC/SDXC compatible devices

Mechanical write-protection switch

Easy to use, plug-and-play operation