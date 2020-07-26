Transcend 128GB SDXC Class 10 UHS-1 Flash Memory Card Up to 90MB/s (TS128GSDXC10U1)



Combining the already impressive Class 10 specification with the performance boost of UHS-I, Transcends Class 10 SDHC Ultra High Speed memory cards help your camera unleash its full potential. When paired with UHS-I compatible devices, these cards can realize transfer speeds of up to 85MB/s, perfect for high-speed consecutive shooting and smooth full HD video recording.

Supports Ultra High Speed Class 1 specification (U1)

Class 10 compliant

Fully compatible with SD 3.01 standards

Built-in Error Correcting Code (ECC) to detect and correct transfer errors

Supports Content Protection for Recordable Media (CPRM)

Easy to use, plug-and-play operation

Mechanical write-protection switch

Suitable for SDHC/SDXC compatible devices