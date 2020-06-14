Trans rights: government reported to be dropping gender self-identifying plans | UK news

Boris Johnson is set to scrap plans to allow people to change their legal gender by “self-identifying” as man or woman, it has been reported.

Measures drawn up under Theresa May’s government to enable transgender people to change their birth certificate without a medical diagnosis have already been ditched by the prime minister’s team, according to the Sunday Times.

Instead, the paper said ministers plan to announce a ban on “gay cure” therapies, in what was referred to as an attempt to placate LGBTQ+ people.

At the same time frame, the government was said to be preparing to set out new safeguards to protect female-only spaces including refuges and public lavatories.

The details were said to be found in a leaked paper aiming the government’s long-delayed response to a public consultation on the Gender Recognition Act.

The Sunday Times said that the paper was “basically ready” and was being slated for publication by the equalities minister, Liz Truss, at the end of July before MPs break for the summertime.

A No 10 source told the PA news agency that the facts of the response were yet to be finalised, and the prime minister would have the last say on the guidelines.

According to the Sunday Times, about 100,000 responses to the general public consultation were received by having an overwhelming majority – about 70% – in favour of allowing people to self-identify as a man or even a woman.

Officials were said to believe that the outcome had been “skewed” by an “avalanche” of responses generated by trans rights groups, although transgender people, including non-binary people, are estimated to make-up about 1% of the UK populace.

Research by Stonewall in 2017 found that 41% of trans men and trans women who responded said they’d experienced a hate crime or incident because of their gender identity before 12 months. The government Equalities Office’s national LGBT survey found similar results, with 67% of trans respondents saying they had avoided being open about their gender identity for anxiety about a negative reaction from the others.