Trans Model Munroe Bergdorf Slams L’Oréal’s #BLM Post – Since They FIRED Her For Posting About Racism in 2017!

And trans model Munroe Bergdorf was NOT planning to let L’Oréal Paris post about Black Lives Matter without reminding everyone that she was fired from the beauty behemoth for speaking out about racism in 2017.

The remarks came following the cosmetics company posted a photo on its Instagram account Monday, June 1 that read:

“Solidarity is worth it. L’Oréal Paris stands in solidarity with the Black community, and against injustice of any kind. We are making a commitment to the @naacp to support progress in the fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Well, seeing as Munroe, L’Orèal’s first transgender model, was fired by the brand for passionately speaking out about racial violence in 2017, she had a great deal to say concerning the company’s sudden change of heart.

She called the organization out for the hypocrisy in a fiery IG post, writing:

“Excuse my language but I am SO angry. F**K YOU @lorealparis. You dropped me from a campaign in 2017 and threw me to the wolves for speaking out about racism and white supremacy. With no duty of care, without a second thought. I had to fend for myself being torn apart by the world’s press because YOU didn’t want to talk about racism. You even tried to get me to incriminate myself with pairing me up with your shady lawyers, when I had done NOTHING wrong. THAT is what you get for ‘speaking out’ when employed by @lorealparis. Racist snakes.”

Munroe went on to accuse the “RACIST AF” brand’s post as nothing more than a “PR opportunity,” continuing:

“You do NOT get to do this. This is NOT okay, not even in the slightest. I said just yesterday that it would only be a matter of time before RACIST AF brands saw a window of PR opportunity to jump on the bandwagon. F**k you. F**k your ‘solidarity.’ Where was my support when I spoke out? Where was my apology? I’m disgusted and writing this in floods of tears and shaking. This is gaslighting.”

She ended her post by urging her followers to condemn L’Orèal’s performative PR statement, concluding:

“If you care about me or #blacklivesmatter, don’t let @lorealparis get away with this.”

As we reported, the British indigenous was dropped by the sweetness company after writing in a since-deleted Facebook post:

“Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people. Because most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of color. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggression to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this shit. Come see me when you realise that racism isn’t learned, it’s inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege. Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth then we can talk.”

In regards to her firing, the brand tweeted at the time:

“L’Oréal champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her.”

