Tranmere boss Micky Mellon criticises ‘unprofessional’ EFL over relegation | Football News



















1:55



Tranmere boss Micky Mellon describes the decision to relegate his side together done by way of a calculator

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon describes the decision to relegate his side together done by way of a calculator

Micky Mellon says the EFL’s handling of your decision to get rid of the League One season was “unprofessional” after his Tranmere side were consigned to relegation via the points-per-game method.

League One clubs voted earlier this month to end the season, consigning the Prenton Park outfit to an instantaneous return to the fourth tier.

While Mellon will not blame other clubs, even adding he’d have acted in the same way if the shoe was on the other foot, he is scathing in his assessment of how the EFL handled the crisis.

Mellon is critical of the EFL’s handling of the coronavirus crisis

“I can’t say that I blame any other team,” Mellon said. “What was decided, was decided. I do not think there is a football person who would say that what has happened to Tranmere is fair. It is absolutely not fair.

“We are disappointed with the entire way that the EFL handled it. I think it absolutely was unprofessional, I do believe it was unorganised, I think there is a complete not enough communication between them, all of the managers, all of the clubs and all the players.

“There’s so much that needs to be improved. In any leadership role, you are asked to discuss the ‘what ifs’. Anybody on that committee will need to have spoken about ‘what if’ the league season cannot get finished. If that’s what they are there to do plus they didn’t get it done, they never did their jobs precisely.

“They put it in the hands of the football clubs and of course, turkeys won’t vote for Christmas. If I was in the same position as the clubs above me and I was given the same opportunity to stay in the league, then trust me I would have voted the same. But I just think the leadership from the top was poor.”

Tranmere were relegated to League Two via the points-per-game method

The immediate implications extend far beyond Tranmere being forced to come to terms with a relegation they feel was imposed upon them by the powers-that-be.

Mellon says the combined financial cost of the coronavirus pandemic and demotion to League Two is already being felt, even though he concedes that many will need the view that there are more important things on earth currently than football.

Among those people who have departed include some of Mellon’s backroom team but that he vows his side will adjust to your decision.

However, he reiterates that Tranmere had an excellent chance of securing their League One status had the summer season been permitted to conclude.

Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios has refused to eliminate legal action

“We have had 22 redundancies because of relegation and the pandemic, so it has affected us,” Mellon said.

“I’ve lost three of my immediate staff members. I’ve lost my analyst, I’ve lost Shaun Garnett my first-team coach, and I have lost my goalkeeping coach.

“So we will need certainly to re-adjust because we have been relegated. We were put out of the division by a calculator, that was the disappointing thing.

“We know that we’d an unbelievable possibility of making sure that we were still a League One team for next season since the performances, the data was there to see.

“Everybody keeps talking about these times that we are in because of this virus and I understand that. But to be the team that has been punished for it is obviously going to affect and hurt us.”