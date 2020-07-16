Trak-4 GPS Tracker for Tracking Assets, Equipment, and Vehicles



Product Description

Track Anything



Locate – Vehicles, assets, equipment, trailers, loved ones, etc.

Easy to use – Anyone can sign in and start using in minutes. Attach to asset and go.

Email & text alerts – Get a text or email alert when your device leaves or enters a selected area. Also receive an alert when the battery gets low.

Commercial Reliability



Extended battery life – Rechargeable internal battery lasts 12-18 months on a single charge with daily reporting.

Attach to anything – Mount to your vehicle/trailer/equipment or simply place inside a pocket or compartment.

Weatherproof made for indoor/outdoor use – Rugged commercial housing, but still small and handy.

Optimized for USA – Works within the USA and features top-tier cell-network coverage.

Powerful Features



Ping Rates – Choose in-motion ping rates from 1-minute to 1-hour.

Daily Check-in – Your Trak-4 will check-in once daily even when not moving.

Expert Mapping – Track multiple units on the same map.

Map History – Animated ant-trails indicate the direction of travel of your Trak-4 over time.

Unlimited Sharing – Share your device location in real-time with family, friends, and business associates.

No GPS? No problem – Trak-4 cell-trilateration gives approximate location when no GPS signal is available (inside garages, buildings, etc.).

Business Class Features



REST API for GPS Reports – Use the Trak-4 service as your asset location database – very developer friendly. Full source code examples and excellent documentation are available – save time on your projects.

Organization-wide geozones.

Bulk device management.

Streamlined billing.

Advanced user management.

Simple to use – start tracking in minutes | Email & text alerts | Geofencing

$6.99 a month (prepaid annual) or $12.99 a month (paid monthly) for hourly pings with options for 10-min and 1-min

REST API | Unlimited cellular data | No contract | No activation or cancellation fees | SIM included

Computer, Phone, or Tablet | Great for GPS tracking of assets, inventory, and vehicles | Compact Size

Up to 18 months on a single charge | Change your ping rate to manage battery life | Rechargeable with a cell charger or USB cable