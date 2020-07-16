Trak-4 GPS Tracker for Tracking Assets, Equipment, and Vehicles

Price: $48.80
(as of Jul 16,2020 13:35:20 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Track Anything
Locate – Vehicles, assets, equipment, trailers, loved ones, etc.
Easy to use – Anyone can sign in and start using in minutes. Attach to asset and go.
Email & text alerts – Get a text or email alert when your device leaves or enters a selected area. Also receive an alert when the battery gets low.
Commercial Reliability
Extended battery life – Rechargeable internal battery lasts 12-18 months on a single charge with daily reporting.
Attach to anything – Mount to your vehicle/trailer/equipment or simply place inside a pocket or compartment.
Weatherproof made for indoor/outdoor use – Rugged commercial housing, but still small and handy.
Optimized for USA – Works within the USA and features top-tier cell-network coverage.
Powerful Features
Ping Rates – Choose in-motion ping rates from 1-minute to 1-hour.
Daily Check-in – Your Trak-4 will check-in once daily even when not moving.
Expert Mapping – Track multiple units on the same map.
Map History – Animated ant-trails indicate the direction of travel of your Trak-4 over time.
Unlimited Sharing – Share your device location in real-time with family, friends, and business associates.
No GPS? No problem – Trak-4 cell-trilateration gives approximate location when no GPS signal is available (inside garages, buildings, etc.).
Business Class Features
REST API for GPS Reports – Use the Trak-4 service as your asset location database – very developer friendly. Full source code examples and excellent documentation are available – save time on your projects.
Organization-wide geozones.
Bulk device management.
Streamlined billing.
Advanced user management.
Simple to use – start tracking in minutes | Email & text alerts | Geofencing
$6.99 a month (prepaid annual) or $12.99 a month (paid monthly) for hourly pings with options for 10-min and 1-min
REST API | Unlimited cellular data | No contract | No activation or cancellation fees | SIM included
Computer, Phone, or Tablet | Great for GPS tracking of assets, inventory, and vehicles | Compact Size
Up to 18 months on a single charge | Change your ping rate to manage battery life | Rechargeable with a cell charger or USB cable