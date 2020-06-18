Trainer firm Vans scrap ad campaign showing teenager on rail tracks

Shoewear company Vans has scrapped an ad campaign showing a young woman climbing off railway tracks after getting a complaint from the freight driver who saw a 15-year-old boy die after that he lay down facing her train.

The poster for the popular skatewear firm, that has been advertised on bus stops, showed a teenage girl holding a camera in one single hand as she clambered onto a train platform.

Heather Waugh, a freight train driver for Network Rail Scotland, posted her shock at the advert yesterday, saying: ‘The 15-year-old boy who lay in front of my train to finish his life would have been 21 this season.

‘Every single day I believe of him, his family, and his friends. And then I see this. Advertising showing a teenager taking photos on tracks. Please stop romanticising the railway.’

A spokesperson for BTP, which tweeted a graphic of the advert today, told MailOnline: ‘We know all too well the devastating impact that trespass can have, so to see being on the tracks glamorised this way is very disappointing.

Shoewear company Vans has scrapped an ad campaign showing a woman climbing off railway tracks following the firm was slammed with a train driver who witnessed a teen die on the tracks. The advert was also criticised by police for ‘glamorising’ dangerous behaviour

Heather Waugh, a freight train driver for Network Rail Scotland, posted her shock at the advert yesterday on Twitter

‘Every year, we see hundreds of people taking risks such as this on and around the railway, which can have devastating impacts including life-changing injuries.

‘Let us be clear, the railway tracks aren’t a photo opportunity – they’re full of hidden dangers. ‘

In reaction to the BTP comment, a Vans spokesperson said: ‘Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The safety of our customers remains our main concern, and the advertisement has been removed these days.’

Sir Peter Hendy, chairman of Network Rail, responded to the headlines that Vans was pulling its campaign with a single-word tweet: ‘Good.’

And on Tuesday, Ian Prosser, HM chief inspector of railways, tweeted: ‘Please can this very irresponsible advert be removed from stories and billboards.

Ms Waugh (above) said: ‘Every single day I think of [the boy who died], his family, and his friends. And then I see this. Advertising showing a teenager taking photos on tracks. Please stop romanticising the railway’

A spokesperson for BTP, which tweeted a graphic of the advert today, said: ‘We know all too well the devastating impact that trespass might have, so to see being on the tracks glamorised in this way is extremely disappointing’

‘I think ⁦Network Rail, the entire sector and the British Transport Police [BTP] would agree.’

Meanwhile, Gary Lovatt tweeted: ‘As the son of a former train driver who had over 41 years main line experience, I know too well exactly what a fatal trespass can do to someone you like.

‘Not only does the family of the person killed suffer nevertheless the driver relives it night after night in his dreams.’

MailOnline has contacted Vans for comment.